UFC 268 video: Alex Pereira makes knockout Octagon debut against Andreas Michailidis

Alex Pereira made a successful Octagon debut when he faced and defeated Andreas Michailidis on the top of UFC 268 preliminary card on Saturday, November 6 live from Madison Square Garden in New York. Former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion dropped his opponent to the canvas with a jumping scissor knee followed by a pair of punches.

The fight ended at 18 seconds into the second round. Check out the video of knockout below.

Pereira KO’s Michailidis with jumping scissor knee at UFC 268

In addition to two GLORY titles, Pereira is known for a pair of wins against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, when the pair met inside the ring. This includes a big KO in March 2017 and a unanimous decision in April 2016.

