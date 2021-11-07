Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 268 video: Alex Pereira makes knockout Octagon debut against Andreas Michailidis

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 268 Alex Pereira knocks out Andreas Michailidis
Alex Pereira delivers a jumping scissor knee in his Octagon debut against Andreas Michailidis | Twitter/UFC

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Alex Pereira made a successful Octagon debut when he faced and defeated Andreas Michailidis on the top of UFC 268 preliminary card on Saturday, November 6 live from Madison Square Garden in New York. Former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion dropped his opponent to the canvas with a jumping scissor knee followed by a pair of punches.

Advertisements

The fight ended at 18 seconds into the second round. Check out the video of knockout below.

Pereira KO’s Michailidis with jumping scissor knee at UFC 268

In addition to two GLORY titles, Pereira is known for a pair of wins against reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, when the pair met inside the ring. This includes a big KO in March 2017 and a unanimous decision in April 2016.

Get the full UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream Canelo vs Plant live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097