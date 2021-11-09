Search
Bellator 271 fight card, how to watch, schedule, tickets, Cyborg vs Kavanagh

Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh airs live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, November 12. MMA event features a series of bouts with the 145-pound title contested in the headline of the show.

Reigning women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” (24-2, 1 NC) makes the third defense of her belt against Sinead Kavanagh (7-4). The champion won her previous bout via fifth-round TKO against Leslie Smith. The challenger is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Katharina Lehner.

The evening’s co-main event is a heavyweight battle between Linton Vassell and Tyrell Fortune. Also on the card a pair of featherweight bouts, as Aaron Pico takes on Justin Gonzales and Arlene Blencowe faces Pam Sorenson, and a heavyweight matchup between Steve Mowry and Rakim Cleveland. The full fight card can be found below.

Bellator 271 tickets

Bellator 271 tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, November 12 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, November 12. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on YouTube.

Bellator 271 fight card

The full Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Cris “Cyborg” vs. Sinead Kavanagh – Cyborg’s featherweight title
  • Linton Vassell vs. Tyrell Fortune
  • Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzales
  • Arlene Blencowe vs. Pam Sorenson
  • Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland

Preliminary card

  • Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez
  • Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest
  • Cody Law vs. Colton Hamm
  • Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner
  • Jordan Newman vs. Shane O’Shea
  • Mahmoud Fawzy vs. Ethan Hughes

Announced Bouts

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Mo DeReese
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

