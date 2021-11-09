BKFC 22 fight card, tickets, location, start time, how to watch, Lombard vs Hunt

BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt airs live from James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL on Friday November 12, which makes it Saturday November 12 in the UK and Australia. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested on the night.
In the main event Hector Lombard defends his BKFC cruiserweight title against Lorenzo Hunt. In the co-main event Luis Palomino defends his BKFC lightweight belt against Dat Nguyen.
Among other bouts, Britain Hart faces Pearl Gonzalez, Gustavo Trujillo takes on Mike Kyle, and Marcus Brimage meets Will Shutt. The full lineup can be found below.
BKFC 22 tickets
BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt tickets to witness all the action live as it happens at the venue are on sale. The location is James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. The date is Friday, November 12. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.
How to watch BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt
Fans can watch BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt live stream on FITE TV. The start time 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.
The preliminary card kicks off an hour earlier.
BKFC 22 fight card
The BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Hector Lombard vs. Lorenzo Hunt – Lombard’s BKFC cruiserweight title
- Luis Palomino vs. Dat Nguyen – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title
- Francesco Ricchi vs. Brad Kelly
- Britain Hart vs. Pearl Gonzalez
- Joshuah Alvarez vs. Arthur Walcott-Ceesay
- Montaser Aboughaly vs. Cage Noah
- Rusty Crowder vs. Howard Davis
- Gustavo Trujillo vs. Mike Kyle
- Marcus Brimage vs. Will Shutt
Preliminary Card
- Brian Maxwell vs. James Rodriguez
- Peter Peraza vs. Chris Cornelius
- Tyler Randall vs. Darwin Bonilla