UFC Vegas 42 fight card, Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia. The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between former 145-pound champion Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.
Holloway (22-6) last fought in January when he earned a unanimous decision again Calvin Kattar. With the win he rebounded from a pair of defeats suffered against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Rodriguez (13-2, 1 NC) was last in action back in October 2019 when he took a unanimous decision against Jeremy Stephens in the immediate rematch of their first fight that ended in no contest due to an accidental eye poke. Before that he scored the fifth-round KO against Chan Sung Jung.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 42 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
In the co-main event Ben Rothwell (39-13) meets fellow-heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-7-1). Both fighters are looking to secure the second win in a row.
The current UFC Vegas 42 fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be set shortly.
UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez fight card
Main Card (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT)
- Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez
- Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson
- Philipe Lins vs. TBD
- Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce
Preliminary card (1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm GMT / 5 am AEDT)
- Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee
- Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams
- Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin
- Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung