Benavidez vs Davis fight card, tickets, time, how to watch

Unbeaten two-time world champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) squares off against Kyrone Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO) in a super middleweight title eliminator at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13. The pair battles it out in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime.
In the evening’s co-feature longtime contender Jose Benavidez, the older brother of David Benavidez, makes his ring return against Francisco Emanuel Torres. The pair meets in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.
Benavidez vs Davis tickets
Benavidez vs Davis tickets to witness all the action at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.
How to watch Benavidez vs Davis
Boxing fans can watch David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis and Jose Benavidez Jr vs Francisco Emanuel Torres live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, November 13. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Benavidez vs Davis undercard
The non-televised Benavidez vs Davis undercard is headlined by undefeated Rock Myrthil (17-0, 13 KOs) up against Ladarius Miller (21-2, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.
Among other bouts Elijah Garcia (8-0, 7 KOs) takes on Todd Manuel (20-18-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout, Jonathan Fierro (11-0, 10 KOs) meets Victor Ruiz in an eight-round super featherweight match, and Jesus Ibarra (11-0, 5 KOs) battles Hector Suarez (12-13-2, 6 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight clash.
In addition, a pair of four-round super welterweight bouts, as former amateur standout Micky Scala (2-0, 1 KO) goes up against Martez Jackson (5-5-3, 2 KOs), and Farid Ngoga (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Isaac Freeman (3-9-2, 3 KOs). Rounding the undercard lineup Keenan Carbajal (22-2-1, 14 KOs) battles it out against Josean Figueroa-Bonilla in an eight-rounder at featherweight.
Benavidez vs Davis fight card
Main Card
- David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, super welterweight
Undercard
- Rock Dodler Myrthil vs. Ladarius Miller, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Todd Manuel, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Jonathan Javier Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Micky Scala vs. Martez Jackson, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Farid Ngoga vs. Isaac Freeman, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla, 8 rounds, featherweight