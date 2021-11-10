Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Search
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Boxing

Benavidez vs Davis fight card, tickets, time, how to watch

Newswire
David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis
David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis

David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis live from Phoenix, AZ

Unbeaten two-time world champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) squares off against Kyrone Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO) in a super middleweight title eliminator at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13. The pair battles it out in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In the evening’s co-feature longtime contender Jose Benavidez, the older brother of David Benavidez, makes his ring return against Francisco Emanuel Torres. The pair meets in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

Benavidez vs Davis tickets

Benavidez vs Davis tickets to witness all the action at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Benavidez vs Davis

Boxing fans can watch David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis and Jose Benavidez Jr vs Francisco Emanuel Torres live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, November 13. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Benavidez vs Davis undercard

The non-televised Benavidez vs Davis undercard is headlined by undefeated Rock Myrthil (17-0, 13 KOs) up against Ladarius Miller (21-2, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Among other bouts Elijah Garcia (8-0, 7 KOs) takes on Todd Manuel (20-18-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout, Jonathan Fierro (11-0, 10 KOs) meets Victor Ruiz in an eight-round super featherweight match, and Jesus Ibarra (11-0, 5 KOs) battles Hector Suarez (12-13-2, 6 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight clash.

In addition, a pair of four-round super welterweight bouts, as former amateur standout Micky Scala (2-0, 1 KO) goes up against Martez Jackson (5-5-3, 2 KOs), and Farid Ngoga (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Isaac Freeman (3-9-2, 3 KOs). Rounding the undercard lineup Keenan Carbajal (22-2-1, 14 KOs) battles it out against Josean Figueroa-Bonilla in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Benavidez vs Davis fight card

Main Card

  • David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

  • Rock Dodler Myrthil vs. Ladarius Miller, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Todd Manuel, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jonathan Javier Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Micky Scala vs. Martez Jackson, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Farid Ngoga vs. Isaac Freeman, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla, 8 rounds, featherweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097