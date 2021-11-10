Benavidez vs Davis fight card, tickets, time, how to watch

Unbeaten two-time world champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) squares off against Kyrone Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO) in a super middleweight title eliminator at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13. The pair battles it out in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In the evening’s co-feature longtime contender Jose Benavidez, the older brother of David Benavidez, makes his ring return against Francisco Emanuel Torres. The pair meets in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

Benavidez vs Davis tickets

Benavidez vs Davis tickets to witness all the action at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Benavidez vs Davis

Boxing fans can watch David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis and Jose Benavidez Jr vs Francisco Emanuel Torres live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, November 13. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Benavidez vs Davis undercard

The non-televised Benavidez vs Davis undercard is headlined by undefeated Rock Myrthil (17-0, 13 KOs) up against Ladarius Miller (21-2, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Among other bouts Elijah Garcia (8-0, 7 KOs) takes on Todd Manuel (20-18-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout, Jonathan Fierro (11-0, 10 KOs) meets Victor Ruiz in an eight-round super featherweight match, and Jesus Ibarra (11-0, 5 KOs) battles Hector Suarez (12-13-2, 6 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight clash.

In addition, a pair of four-round super welterweight bouts, as former amateur standout Micky Scala (2-0, 1 KO) goes up against Martez Jackson (5-5-3, 2 KOs), and Farid Ngoga (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Isaac Freeman (3-9-2, 3 KOs). Rounding the undercard lineup Keenan Carbajal (22-2-1, 14 KOs) battles it out against Josean Figueroa-Bonilla in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Benavidez vs Davis fight card

Main Card

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Rock Dodler Myrthil vs. Ladarius Miller, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Todd Manuel, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jonathan Javier Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Micky Scala vs. Martez Jackson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Farid Ngoga vs. Isaac Freeman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla, 8 rounds, featherweight