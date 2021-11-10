Paul vs Fury undercard shapes up, tickets on sale

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury square off at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday, December 18. The scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight boxing match headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime. A pair of undercard bouts have been recently announced, featuring Amanda Serrano up against Miriam Gutierrez and Frank Gore faceoff Deron Williams.

Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) is coming off the win by split decision against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) fought on the same night in August when he earned a unanimous decision against Anthony Taylor.

Paul vs Fury tickets

Paul vs Fury tickets to witness all the action at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday, December 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) last fought also in August when he scored a unanimous decision against Yamileth Mercado to retain her WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles. Miriam Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs) was in action early November when she stopped Aleksandra Ivanovic in the sixth round to rebound from the defeat suffered against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Serrano vs Gutierrez is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

Future NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gore and NBA All-Star Deron Williams, both make their pro boxing debut. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at heavyweight.

Other bouts featured on Paul vs Fury fight card are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Paul vs Fury fight card

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, 4 rounds, heavyweight