Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC Vegas 42 start time, how to watch, live stream, Holloway vs Rodriguez

Newswire
UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez
UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia.

Advertisements

In the main event former featherweight champion Max Holloway (22-6) squares off against Yair Rodriguez (13-2, 1 NC). In the co-main event Ben Rothwell (39-13) goes up against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-7-1) at heavyweight.

Among other bouts Felicia Spencer (8-3-0) meets Leah Letson (5-2-0) at featherweight, Roman Dolidze (9-1-0) battles Kyle Daukaus 10-2-0) at middleweight, and Song Yadong (17-5-1) goes up against Julio Arce (17-4-0) at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez, date and time

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 13. The main card start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

UFC Vegas 42 UK time, Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, November 13 at 9 pm GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking at 6 pm GMT. Fans can watch watch the event on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 42 Australia time, Holloway vs Rodriguez

In Australia UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 14. The main card start time is 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 42 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson
  • Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus
  • Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

Preliminary card

  • Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez
  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams
  • Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin
  • Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097