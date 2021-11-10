UFC Vegas 42 start time, how to watch, live stream, Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia.

In the main event former featherweight champion Max Holloway (22-6) squares off against Yair Rodriguez (13-2, 1 NC). In the co-main event Ben Rothwell (39-13) goes up against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-7-1) at heavyweight.

Among other bouts Felicia Spencer (8-3-0) meets Leah Letson (5-2-0) at featherweight, Roman Dolidze (9-1-0) battles Kyle Daukaus 10-2-0) at middleweight, and Song Yadong (17-5-1) goes up against Julio Arce (17-4-0) at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez, date and time

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 13. The main card start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

UFC Vegas 42 UK time, Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, November 13 at 9 pm GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking at 6 pm GMT. Fans can watch watch the event on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 42 Australia time, Holloway vs Rodriguez

In Australia UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 14. The main card start time is 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 42 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

Preliminary card

Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung