Crawford vs Porter full fight card finalized, start time set

Three-division world champion and reigning WBO welterweight king Terence Crawford makes the fifth defense of his belt against two-time former welterweight champion and WBO No. 1-ranked contender Shawn Porter at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 20. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on pay-per-view. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 21.

Advertisements

The previously announced PPV card suffered a change, as unbeaten prospect Steven Ortiz was forced to withdraw from his bout against Raymond Muratalla due to injury. The 24-year-old lightweight star from Fontana, California is now set to square off against Argentina’s Elias Araujo in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs), who trains with Robert Garcia in Riverside, California, has won seven consecutive bouts by knockout. Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs) has never been stopped as a professional, and his only two lightweight defeats have come via close decision. He was supposed to fight Joseph Adorno in Las Vegas on Nov. 5, but the bout was scrapped after Adorno missed the contract weight.

Crawford vs Porter tickets

Crawford vs Porter tickets to witness all the action at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 20 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter

Boxing fans in the US can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 20 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, following the undercard on ESPN App kicking off an hour earlier.

Crawford vs Porter Australia date and time is set for Sunday, November 21 at 1 pm AEDT. Fans can watch the fight live stream on Main Event on Kayo.

The PPV telecast also includes a 12-round IBF middleweight title eliminator featuring unbeaten contenders Esquiva Falcao and Patrice Volny, and a 10-round middleweight tilt between rising star Janibek Alimkhanuly and former world champion Hassan N’Dam.

Crawford vs Porter undercard

Three additional undercard matchups have been announced. This includes an eight-rounder featherweight rematch between Adam Lopez and Adan Ochoa, which precedes a previously announced battle between former world champion Isaac Dogboe and two-time title challenger Christopher Diaz live stream on ESPN+.

Lopez (15-3, 6 KOs) hopes to rebound from June’s razor-thin decision loss to Dogboe, while Ochoa (12-2, 5 KOs) seeks retribution. Ochoa and Lopez fought as undefeated prospects in April 2017, and Lopez prevailed by four-round unanimous decision.

The portion of the card on ESPN App features a pair of young stars. 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (10-1, 9 KOs) looks to continue his winning ways against Julio Cortez (15-3, 11 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior lightweight, while recent U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson will make his long-awaited professional debut in a welterweight four-rounder versus Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KOs). Johnson recently signed a long-term promotional pact with Top Rank.

Balderas, the fighting pride of Santa Maria, California, lost his unbeaten record with a shocking knockout loss to Rene Tellez Giron in December 2019. After the setback, Balderas changed managers, signed a promotional contract with Top Rank, and linked up with noted trainer Buddy McGirt. He came back in August with a second-round knockout over Fidel Cervantes. Cortez, a seven-year pro, has never been knocked out.

Johnson, from Cleveland, Ohio, advanced to the quarterfinals of the welterweight bracket at the Tokyo Olympics before losing a decision to eventual gold medalist Roniel Iglesias (Cuba).

Crawford vs Porter fight card

The full Crawford vs Porter lineup looks as the following:

Main Card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT)

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds – IBF middleweight title eliminator

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds featherweight

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa, 8 rounds, featherweight/li>

Undercard (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable, 4 rounds, welterweight