Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz undercard announced, PPV start time set

Five-time world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Isaac Cruz at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which makes it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The three-fight undercard lineup has been announced today, as well as the pay-per-view start time has been set.

In the evening’s co-feature rising super welterweight star Sebastian Fundora faces off fellow unbeaten Sergio Garcia. The pair squares off in a 12-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator.

Also on the PPV card Sergiy Derevyanchenko goes up against Carlos Adames in a 10-round middleweight battle. In addition, Eduardo Ramirez takes on former title challenger Miguel Marriaga in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz tickets

Davis vs Cruz tickets to witness all the action at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live on pay-per-view on Showtime. The date is Sunday, December 5. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Davis vs Cruz broadcast information in the UK and Australia is expected to be announced shortly. The date is Monday, December 6. The start time is 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

“This is a pay-per-view undercard that perfectly fits with what the main event between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz will deliver – all action from start to finish,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Sebastian Fundora, Sergio Garcia, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Carlos Adames, Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga are all hard-hitting boxers who come to fight and are looking for the knockout.”

“Fans that purchase tickets to STAPLES Center or tune in to SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 can expect explosive entertainment from start to finish.”

Sebastian Fundora vs Sergio Garcia – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) continues to rise up the super welterweight ranks and recently delivered his most impressive victory to date by stopping Jorge Cota in four rounds in May. The six-foot-six brawler has reached this point by showing off the skills of a rugged boxer who is more comfortable fighting on the inside than most. Born in West Palm Beach, Fla. to his Mexican mother and Cuban father and trainer, Freddy – both boxers – the 23-year-old now lives and trains in Coachella, Calif.

“I’m super excited to be back in the ring,” said Fundora. “I haven’t stopped training since my fight against Cota and I’m always prepared for every opportunity that arises. I don’t know much about Garcia, but my promoter has told me for the past two years that he’s from Spain and he’s ranked number two in the WBC. So it only makes sense for me, being the number four-ranked fighter in the WBC, that we face each other. This is going to be an exciting fight on December 5.”

The 29-year-old Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) will bring an edge in pro experience into his U.S. debut against Fundora on December 5. Fighting out of Torrelavega, Cantabria, Spain, Garcia has competed professionally since 2012. He ascended the rankings by traveling to the U.K. to defeat then unbeaten Ted Cheeseman on his home soil in 2019 and followed up with a triumph over veteran contender Sergey Rabchenko. Garcia has added three victories since then, including 2020 wins over Pablo Mendoza and Gregory Trenel.

“I want to thank my team for giving me this opportunity to show my boxing skills to the U.S. audience,” said Garcia. “I’m very excited to make the most of this chance that I have. After winning four European championships and other important titles, I feel that I’m ready to win a world title. I am only focused on Sebastian Fundora, but after this fight I want Jermell Charlo or Brian Castaño.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Carlos Adames

A 2008 Olympian for his native Ukraine, Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs), will seek another opportunity at a middleweight world title. Known as “The Technician” and now training out of Brooklyn, Derevyanchenko is long established as a top middleweight contender, having faced the likes of Jermall Charlo, Daniel Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin. He owns victories over contenders including Tureano Johnson, Jack Culcay and Sam Soliman. .His most recent fight ended in a decision loss to Charlo in a SHOWTIME PPV headlining fight in September 2020.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring and continue my journey toward becoming world champion,” said Derevyanchenko. “Adames is a good fighter and I respect what he can do, but he’s standing in my way right now. I’m looking forward to this challenge and I can’t wait to give the fans another great fight.”

A native of Comendador, Dominican Republic, Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KOs) fights out of New York City as he seeks to earn a second shot at a world championship. The 27-year-old defeated a slew of contenders including Frank Galarza, Joshua Conley, Alejandro Barrera and former Champion Carlos Molina on his way to a 2019 title shot that he lost by narrow decision to Patrick Teixeira. In his most recent outing, Adames scored a third-round TKO over Alexis Salazar on the Davis vs. Barrios SHOWTIME PPV undercard in June.

“I am very happy to return to action on December 5,” said Adames. “I’m having an excellent and very demanding training camp, so my opponent better be 100% ready. It’s very exciting to be on the undercard of this huge event. My fans expect a great performance from me and I’m going to deliver it.”

Eduardo Ramirez vs Miguel Marriaga

Fighting out of Sinaloa, Mexico, Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KOs) has risen up the featherweight rankings with three-straight sensational knockout victories. He stopped then-unbeaten Leduan Barthelemy in November 2019 before blasting out Miguel Flores in December 2020 and most recently dropping Isaac Avelar in May. The 28-year-old is currently riding wins in five of his last six fights since losing to then 126-pound champion Lee Selby in 2017. He’s won 16 of his last 19 fights overall, with his only other blemishes coming in a draw against Barthelemy that was later avenged, and a decision loss to Claudio Marrero.

“I can’t wait to be back on another big card against another very good fighter in Miguel Marriaga,” said Ramirez. “He’s very strong and he has good experience against top fighters. Vasyl Lomachenko is the only one to stop him, but I will be the second because I need to make a statement with this fight and show everyone that I’m ready to fight for the title.”

A former world title challenger at 130 and 126 pounds, Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KOs) most recently stopped Jorge Garcia Jimenez in April to make it victories in five of his last six outings since 2018. The 35-year-old fights out of Arjona, Colombia and has fought professionally since 2009. Marriaga went the distance in a pair of featherweight title fights against Oscar Valdez and Nicholas Walters, in addition to losing a super featherweight title fight to Vasyl Lomachenko.

“I am training very hard for this fight as I always do,” said Marriaga. “I’m very happy with my All-Star Boxing team for getting me this fight. Winning on December 5 will propel me to another world title fight. My only goal is to achieve my childhood dream of becoming a world champion and I’m not going to let this opportunity slip by me.”

Davis vs Cruz fight card

The current Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz fight card looks as the following:

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, 10 rounds, middleweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight