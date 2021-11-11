Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez tickets, undercard, how to watch, start time

British champion Kid Galahad (28-1, 17 KOs) defends his IBF featherweight title against contender from Spain Kiko Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KOs) at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK on Saturday, November 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 14.

In the co-main event Terri Harper defends her unified WBC and IBO super featherweight belts in a ten-rounder at against Alycia Baumgardner. Also on the card Chris Billam-Smith defends his European cruiserweight title in a twelve-rounder against Dylan Bregeo, and James Flint and Dom Hunt battle it out for Central Area welterweight strap. The full fight card can be found below.

Galahad vs Martinez tickets

Galahad vs Martinez tickets to witness all the action at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, November 13 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Galahad vs Martinez

Boxing fans can watch Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez live stream on DAZN. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm GMT in the UK and 6 am AEDT in Australia.

Galahad and Martinez are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm GMT in the UK and 9 am AEDT in Australia.

Galahad vs Martinez fight card

The full Galahad vs Martinez fight card looks as the following:

Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Galahad’s IBF featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Harper’s WBC and IBO super featherweight titles

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Dylan Bregeo, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Billam-Smith’s European cruiserweight title

Donte Dixon vs. Jordan McCorry, super featherweight

James Flint vs. Dom Hunt, welterweight – Central Area welterweight title

William Cawley vs. Stephen Jackson, bantamweight

Raven Chapman vs. Karina Kopinska, super featherweight

Khalid Ayub vs. Stanko Jermelic, light heavyweight

Stevi Levy vs. Polina Golubeva, featherweight