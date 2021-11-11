Mayor Office declares Nov 13 ‘David Benavidez Day’ in Phoenix

Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix native David Benavidez received a proclamation from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at his media workout Wednesday, as the Mayor’s office declared November 13 “David Benavidez Day” in his hometown. The 24-year-old Benavidez takes on contender Kyrone Davis this Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime.

At Wednesday’s event at Central Boxing Gym, David Benavidez was joined by his older brother Jose Benavidez, who faces Francisco Emanuel Torres in Saturday’s co-main event, and their father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr.

The event also featured the unveiling of a mural of the Benavidez family outside of the boxing gym in honor of the city’s boxing stars.

Benavidez Family | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

The Benavidez family were presented the proclamation by Mary Rose Wilcox, the former Chairperson of the Arizona Boxing Commission. Other dignitaries in attendance included Arizona State Representative Cesar Chavez and City of Phoenix Councilperson Laura Pastor.

Check out below what the participants had to say.

David Benavidez

“This gym just reminds me of my childhood. All I did from age six to fifteen was train. All of my memories are in boxing. I learned how to be a man because of this place.

“I was born and raised in Phoenix and the fact that I can come back to my hometown and be recognized like this just means the world to me.

“I’ve worked extremely hard for this moment and it’s been a long time coming. I’ve been a professional for almost eight years now. I’ve been putting in work for a long time and I’m excited for the future. A lot of people came out to support us today and it means so much to me. I’m doing it for all of them.

“I’m excited for my brother to come back. His punching power looks good and most importantly, he’s hungry to be back. He’s excited to fight in front of our fans. Having him back in the mix is extra motivation for me.

“I know Kyrone Davis did well in his fight against Anthony Dirrell, and although he doesn’t have much knockout power, he’s never been stopped himself. So I’d like to be the first one to accomplish that. He’s a boxer and counter puncher and he’s definitely a live dog.

“I feel like I’m going to be able to stay at super middleweight for a while. We’re not really struggling to make weight more than anyone else. As long as we have a good routine, I’ll be able to keep making it for a couple more years.”

Jose Benavidez

“It means a lot to have the support of my city and it motivates me even more. All the hard work we’ve put in since we were kids is paying off. Seeing this mural gives me even more motivation to keep working toward becoming world champion.

“It feels good to have our whole family honored here. We have a lot of support, but we’re still humble people. I’ve put my life into boxing and I’m going to keep doing that until the day I retire.

“Me and my brother used to come train in this gym every day and we’ve come a long way. We’re both going to keep rising. I want to thank everyone for supporting Team Benavidez. I can’t wait for Saturday night to get in the ring in front of all our people here.

“I have to thank all my fans and everyone who has been supporting me throughout the years. It’s going to be fireworks on Saturday night. I’m coming with a bang and I’m stopping everyone at 154-pounds.”

Jose Benavidez Sr., David and Jose’s Father and Trainer

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’m super proud of what David and Jose have been able to accomplish. I’m very thankful to everyone who is out here supporting us. It’s taken a lot of hard work. We’re here to make history and we’re going to continue to keep working hard.

“Jose was always the motivation for David. That was his idol. He just wanted to be next to him, and look where we are now. This Saturday is going to be super special for us.

“We’re fighting in front of our hometown and that has a lot of value for us. Words can’t even describe how we feel. It’s very emotional for me.

“This is a very emotional and motivational experience. It’s like a dream come true. I don’t want to wake up. I never dreamed of them becoming champions, but look where we’re at. Hard work pays off.”

Mary Rose Wilcox, Former Chairperson of the Arizona Boxing Commission

“This is a great event for the community. Phoenix loves boxing and they love the Benavidez family. I’m so happy that we were able to help highlight them and help get Arizona back into boxing ahead of this big show Saturday night.”

