Munguia ‘very ready’ to fight in Anaheim, Rosado ‘excited’ to display skills to the world

Jaime Munguia defends his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title against Gabriel Rosado at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday November 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlining the Golden Boy Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

Earlier today the pride of Tijuana, Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) and the people’s champion “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) hosted a media workout. Check out below what they had to say ahead of their matchup.

Jaime Munguia: I need to make sure I dominate the action in the ring

“I am very ready and excited to be fighting in Anaheim among all my fans in Southern California. I can assure everyone that it will be great fight and a great night for boxing.”

“I know that Rosado is coming off a great fight, a great knockout and has a lot of experience. I know I have to be careful but I have faith in my training and I am confident that I will be victorious on Saturday.”

“We make a great team with Erik Morales. Thanks to him I have had a great training camp and I feel like my boxing skills have advanced.”

“I know on Saturday I have to keep my distance and apply pressure where I need to. I need to make sure I dominate the action in the ring.”

Gabriel Rosado: I have to make my shots count

“Camp with Freddie Roach has been great, I feel good, I have a good vibes. All the hard work has been put into training camp. I have learned that all the work has to be put into training camp and I am happy and fully confident that we did our job.”

“I feel like, right now, it’s the most fun I have ever had in my career. On Saturday, November, the people will see the best Gabe Rosado and I am excited to display my skills to the world.”

“I think Munguia is going to bring it. I am more focused on the job that I have to do. This is not an unfamiliar situation for me. I think this is where experience comes into play for me. My experience tells me that fighters like Munguia will come to me, I will not need to chase him. He will be right there and I have to make my shots count.”

