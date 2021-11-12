Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh preliminary card live stream from 3Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, November 12, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Video is available up top.

Bellator 271 preliminary card looks as the following:

Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez

Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest

Cody Law vs. Colton Hamm

Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Muhammed DeReese

Mahmoud Sebie vs. Ethan Hughes

