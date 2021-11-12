Bellator 271 weigh-in results: Title fight official, one fighter heavy, one bout canceled

Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” and challenger Sinead Kavanagh, both weighed-in at 145 for their five-round Bellator 271 main event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, November 12. The main card airs live on Showtime starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card live stream on YouTube at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The fight between Jordan Newman and Shane O’Shea has been canceled. Newman tipped the scales at 187.6, while O’Shea did not weigh-in.

Robert Turnquest missed non-title welterweight limit by 6.8 pounds, showing 177.8 for his bout against Roman Faraldo, who was 171. He is expected to forfeit a percentage of his with the bout proceeding at catchweight.

Get the full Bellator 271 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh fight card

Main Card

Cris “Cyborg”?(145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145) – Cyborg’s featherweight title

Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)

Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.6)

Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. Pam Sorenson (146)

Preliminary Card

Steve Mowry (249.6) vs. Rakim Cleveland (249.6)

Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)

Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (177.8)*

Cody Law (145.4) vs. Colton Hamm (145.8)

Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2)

Jordan Newman (187.6) vs. Shane O’Shea (N/A)**

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6) vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)

Mahmoud Sebie (170.8) vs. Ethan Hughes (170.8)

*Missed weight.

**Did not weigh-in. Fight canceled.