Bellator 271 weigh-in results: Title fight official, one fighter heavy, one bout canceled

Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” and challenger Sinead Kavanagh, both weighed-in at 145 for their five-round Bellator 271 main event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, November 12. The main card airs live on Showtime starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card live stream on YouTube at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
The fight between Jordan Newman and Shane O’Shea has been canceled. Newman tipped the scales at 187.6, while O’Shea did not weigh-in.
Robert Turnquest missed non-title welterweight limit by 6.8 pounds, showing 177.8 for his bout against Roman Faraldo, who was 171. He is expected to forfeit a percentage of his with the bout proceeding at catchweight.
Get the full Bellator 271 fight card and weigh-in results below.
Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh fight card
Main Card
- Cris “Cyborg”?(145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145) – Cyborg’s featherweight title
- Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)
- Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.6)
- Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. Pam Sorenson (146)
Bellator 271 fight card, how to watch, schedule, tickets, Cyborg vs Kavanagh
Preliminary Card
- Steve Mowry (249.6) vs. Rakim Cleveland (249.6)
- Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)
- Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (177.8)*
- Cody Law (145.4) vs. Colton Hamm (145.8)
- Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2)
- Jordan Newman (187.6) vs. Shane O’Shea (N/A)**
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6) vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)
- Mahmoud Sebie (170.8) vs. Ethan Hughes (170.8)
*Missed weight.
**Did not weigh-in. Fight canceled.