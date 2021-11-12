Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Boxing

Claressa Shields faces Ema Kozin on Eubank Jr vs Williams card in Cardiff

Parviz Iskenderov
Eubank Jr vs Williams
Eubank Jr vs Williams

Shields defends middleweight titles against Kozin

Following a pair of MMA bouts, boxing star Claressa Shields is back in the ring on Saturday, December 11. Unbeaten three-division world champion defends her unified WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles against Ema Kozin at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The contest is serves as the co-feature to Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams.

Claressa Shields (11-0-0, 2 KO boxing, 1-1, MMA) was last in action late October when she dropped a unanimous decision against Abigail Montes in her second MMA fight. Her most recent appearance inside the squared circle was in March, when she secured a UD against Marie-Eve Dicaire to become two-division undisputed champion.

Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KO) is coming off the win by TKO in the sixth round against Radana Knezevic. Prior to that she earned a unanimous decision against Chris Namus.

Boxing fans can watch the event live on Sky Sports. The start time, as well as the ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly.

“We look forward to Claressa making her U.K. debut in the first fight of our Boxxer and SKY TV deal,” said Shields’ promoter Dmitriy Salita. With this one-of-a-kind partnership, Claressa is taking another significant step to raise women’s sports and boxing’s popularity to new heights.”

“A victory on December 11 against the undefeated WBC No. 1 contender Ema Kozin will secure a mega-fight between Claressa and her longtime rival Savannah Marshall for the Undisputed Middleweight World Championship.”

“Fan’s will not only be able to see Claressa’s ring performances but will receive tons of shoulder programming that will take them behind the scenes inside Claressa’s training camp and life. With SKY’s commitment to Claressa, and working alongside Boxxer, all the ingredients are there for mega-events for the fans.”

The list of other bouts featured on Eubank Jr vs Williams undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNews

