David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated two-time world champion David Benavidez faces Kyrone Davis in a ten-round super middleweight battle live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event David’s older brother and longtime contender Jose Benavidez squares off against Francisco Emanuel Torres. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

Get the full Benavidez vs Davis fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Benavidez vs Davis fight card

Main Card

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Rock Dodler Myrthil vs. Ladarius Miller, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Todd Manuel, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jonathan Javier Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Micky Scala vs. Martez Jackson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Farid Ngoga vs. Isaac Freeman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla, 8 rounds, featherweight