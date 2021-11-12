Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis weigh-in results (video)

Benavidez vs Davis live from Phoenix

Undefeated two-time world champion David Benavidez faces Kyrone Davis in a ten-round super middleweight battle live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event David’s older brother and longtime contender Jose Benavidez squares off against Francisco Emanuel Torres. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

Get the full Benavidez vs Davis fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Benavidez vs Davis fight card

Main Card

  • David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Benavidez vs Davis fight card, tickets, time, how to watch

Undercard

  • Rock Dodler Myrthil vs. Ladarius Miller, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Todd Manuel, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jonathan Javier Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Micky Scala vs. Martez Jackson, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Farid Ngoga vs. Isaac Freeman, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla, 8 rounds, featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

