Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez weigh-in results (video)

Galahad vs Martinez live from Sheffield

Kid Galahad defends his IBF featherweight title against Kiko Martinez live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-feature Terri Harper defends her unified WBC and IBO super featherweight titles against Alycia Baumgardner.

Get the full Galahad vs Martinez fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Galahad vs Martinez fight card

  • Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Galahad’s IBF featherweight title
  • Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Harper’s WBC and IBO super featherweight titles
  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Dylan Bregeo, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Billam-Smith’s European cruiserweight title
  • Donte Dixon vs. Jordan McCorry, super featherweight
  • James Flint vs. Dom Hunt, welterweight – Central Area welterweight title

Galahad vs Martinez tickets, undercard, how to watch, start time

  • William Cawley vs. Stephen Jackson, bantamweight
  • Raven Chapman vs. Karina Kopinska, super featherweight
  • Khalid Ayub vs. Stanko Jermelic, light heavyweight
  • Stevi Levy vs. Polina Golubeva, featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

