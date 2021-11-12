Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez weigh-in results (video)

Kid Galahad defends his IBF featherweight title against Kiko Martinez live on DAZN from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-feature Terri Harper defends her unified WBC and IBO super featherweight titles against Alycia Baumgardner.

Get the full Galahad vs Martinez fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Galahad vs Martinez fight card

Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Galahad’s IBF featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Harper’s WBC and IBO super featherweight titles

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Dylan Bregeo, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Billam-Smith’s European cruiserweight title

Donte Dixon vs. Jordan McCorry, super featherweight

James Flint vs. Dom Hunt, welterweight – Central Area welterweight title

William Cawley vs. Stephen Jackson, bantamweight

Raven Chapman vs. Karina Kopinska, super featherweight

Khalid Ayub vs. Stanko Jermelic, light heavyweight

Stevi Levy vs. Polina Golubeva, featherweight