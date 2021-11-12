Search
UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results, Holloway vs Rodriguez

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway weighs-in
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway weighs-in

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 42 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 42 fight card

Main Card

  • Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams
  • Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

UFC Vegas 42 start time, how to watch, live stream, Holloway vs Rodriguez

Preliminary card

  • Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez
  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee
  • Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin
  • Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

