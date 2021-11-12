UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results, Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 42 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 42 fight card

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

Preliminary card

Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung