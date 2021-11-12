UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in results, Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC Vegas 42 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 42 fight card
Main Card
- Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez
- Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson
- Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams
- Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce
UFC Vegas 42 start time, how to watch, live stream, Holloway vs Rodriguez
Preliminary card
- Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee
- Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin
- Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung