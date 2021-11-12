Mielnicki vs DeLomba set for Dec 25 in Newark, tickets

Welterweight prospect and New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Nicholas DeLomba in a ten-round battle at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, December 25. The pair squares off in a ten-round matchup headlining PBC Fight Night live on FOX and FOX Deportes, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In the evening’s co-feature unbeaten Joey Spencer takes on Mexico’s Limberth Ponce in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

“Vito Mielnicki Jr. has cultivated a growing and devoted fan base in his native New Jersey and he’ll look to give them all a Christmas Day gift with an electric performance against Nicholas DeLomba in his first headlining appearance on FOX,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Prudential Center will be hosting two of boxing’s brightest young up-and-comers, as Joey Spencer steps in for the co-main event against Limberth Ponce, making this a great night for boxing’s future stars to showcase their skills.”

Mielnicki vs DeLomba tickets

Mielnicki vs DeLomba tickets to witness all the action at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, December 25 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Nicholas DeLomba

Representing Roseland, New Jersey, Mielnicki (9-1, 6 KOs) makes his second straight appearance at Prudential Center, as he bounced back from his first career defeat to stop Noah Kidd on Coffie vs Rice undercard in Newark in July on FOX. The 19-year-old began turning heads during an exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves, amongst many accolades before turning pro. Mielnicki was able to add four victories to his ledger in 2020 and he kicked off his 2021 campaign with a knockout of Noe Lopez in February on FOX.

“I want to thank my whole team for giving me this great opportunity to headline Christmas Night at the Prudential Center live on FOX,” said Mielnicki. “I’m excited to showcase my talent as the main event in front of my family, friends and fans in my home state of New Jersey. This is my toughest opponent to date. I expect the best version of Delomba on fight night. Everyone get your tickets and tune in because you don’t want to miss this one. Expect fireworks on Christmas Night!”

DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs) put together a five-fight winning streak heading into his most recent bout, which saw him drop a decision to super lightweight contender Richardson Hitchins in February 2020. The 31-year-old has fought professionally since 2013, turning pro after losing to Robert Easter Jr. in the 2012 U.S. National Championship quarterfinals. Fighting out of Cranston, Rhode Island, DeLomba won 11 of his first 12 pro fights before a 2017 decision defeat to Jimmy Williams.

“Vito is a good, young fighter and I’m impressed with what he’s done so far, but I have experience on my side,” said DeLomba. “I’ve faced some of the best fighters in the world, and I’ve never backed down from a challenge. This is a great spotlight for me to show what I’m all about. Make no mistake, I’m coming to win.”

Joey Spencer vs Limberth Ponce

The 21-year-old Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs) turned pro in February 2017 and immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits with his combination of speed, power and athleticism. Following an impressive 2020 campaign, the Linden, Michigan native opened 2021 with a first-round TKO over Isiah Seldon in January on FOX. Spencer continued his march toward world title contention with a wide unanimous decision triumph over James Martin in July.

“I’m very excited to give the fans in New Jersey a great show on Christmas Day,” said Spencer. “I’ve been preparing well and am excited to show what I can do against a durable opponent like Ponce. I can’t wait to be back in the ring on FOX to continue displaying everything I’ve been working on.”

Born in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, Ponce (18-4, 11 KOs) fights out of Rock Island, Illinois throughout his pro career that dates back to 2012. The 30-year-old followed up a 2016 defeat to Neeco Macias with seven-straight wins before a 2019 split-decision loss to Thomas Hill. Ponce returned to the ring in June of this year to stop Chris Grays in three rounds.

“I know this will be a tough fight, but I’m going to be prepared for whatever my opponent brings on fight night,” said Ponce. “On December 25, I’m leaving everything in the ring. I want to give the fans a great fight and make my mark with this performance.”

The list of bouts featured on Mielnicki vs DeLomba undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Mielnicki vs DeLomba fight card

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight

Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, middleweight