What Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado had to say at the final pre-fight presser

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title against Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, November 13. Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final press conference ahead of their matchup.

Tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Live stream on DAZN starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Jaime Munguia, WBO Intercontinental middleweight champion

“I feel like this has been the best training camp I have had my whole career. I feel good, I feel strong and we are ready.”

“I feel like moving up to 160lbs was good for me, my body feels stronger and I feel better. I think teaming up with Erik has improved my technique, we have made a great team, and I have learned a lot from him. And I think this Saturday we will show off everything we have worked for and have learned.”

Gabriel Rosado, middleweight contender

“Freddie and I are coming off of some good momentum. We had a great camp, great sparring and truthfully it was a camp where I was locked in from beginning to end.”

“Experience is what is different, locking in and training with a Hall of Fame trainer who just guides me. I have never given up on myself, I have always worked hard and have always believed that I could be a better fighter. And I look forward to proving that on Saturday.”

