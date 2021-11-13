Bellator 271 results, Cyborg vs Kavanagh

Bellator 271 airs live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday November 12, which makes it Saturday November 13 in the UK and Australia. In the main event live Cris Cyborg defends her 145-pound title against Sinead Kavanagh.

In the co-main event Tyrell Fortune takes on Linton Vassell at heavyweight. Also on the card a pair of featherweight bouts, as Aaron Pico faces Justin Gonzales, and Arlene Blencowe meets Pam Sorenson.

Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh main card live on Showtime starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am GMT in the UK and 2 pm AEDT in Australia. Preliminary card free live stream kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

Get the full Bellator 271 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh results

Main Card

Cris “Cyborg” vs. Sinead Kavanagh – Cyborg’s featherweight title

Tyrell Fortune vs. Linton Vassell

Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzales

Arlene Blencowe vs. Pam Sorenson

Preliminary Card

Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez

Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest

Cody Law vs. Colton Hamm

Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Muhammed DeReese

Mahmoud Sebie vs. Ethan Hughes