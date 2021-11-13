Bellator 271 results, Cyborg vs Kavanagh

Bellator 271 airs live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday November 12, which makes it Saturday November 13 in the UK and Australia. In the main event live Cris Cyborg defends her 145-pound title against Sinead Kavanagh.
In the co-main event Tyrell Fortune takes on Linton Vassell at heavyweight. Also on the card a pair of featherweight bouts, as Aaron Pico faces Justin Gonzales, and Arlene Blencowe meets Pam Sorenson.
Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh main card live on Showtime starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am GMT in the UK and 2 pm AEDT in Australia. Preliminary card free live stream kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.
Get the full Bellator 271 fight card below and stay tuned with results.
Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh results
Main Card
- Cris “Cyborg” vs. Sinead Kavanagh – Cyborg’s featherweight title
- Tyrell Fortune vs. Linton Vassell
- Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzales
- Arlene Blencowe vs. Pam Sorenson
Preliminary Card
- Steve Mowry vs. Rakim Cleveland
- Bruna Ellen vs. Desiree Yanez
- Roman Faraldo vs. Robert Turnquest
- Cody Law vs. Colton Hamm
- Valerie Loureda vs. Taylor Turner
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Muhammed DeReese
- Mahmoud Sebie vs. Ethan Hughes