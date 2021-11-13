Video: Cris Cyborg KO’s Sinead Kavanagh to retain title at Bellator 271

Cris “Cyborg” came out on top when she faced and defeated Sinead Kavanagh in Bellator 271 main event live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday November 12, which made it Saturday November 13 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended in favor of champion, who earned the win by knockout with punches at 1 minute and 32 into the opening round.

Advertisements

“I didn’t do anything we planned. You never know. I had a feeling about the fight. I feel great. I am happy with the win,” Cris Cyborg said post-win. “I knew she was more of a striker, so I went to the ground game. The right hand did it fast and was the key. I was very excited for the count.”

“I really appreciate Kayla Harrison coming to the fight. If she wants to fight me one day, that would be great.”

Check out the video of knockout below.

? @criscyborg makes the third successful defense of her featherweight title by knockout in the first round against Sinead Kavanagh at #Bellator271



(? via @BellatorMMA)pic.twitter.com/cCLeoiozMA — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) November 13, 2021

With the win Cris “Cyborg” makes the third successful defense of her 145-pound belt. She also secures the fourth win inside the Bellator MMA cage and updates her record to 25-2, 1 NC. Earlier in her career “Cyborg” held UFC, StrikeForce and Invicta FC Featherweight titles.

Sinead Kavanagh drops to 7-5, which snaps her two-win streak.

Get the full Bellator 271: Cyborg vs Kavanagh results.