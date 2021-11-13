Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
BKFC 22 results, live stream, Lombard vs Hunt, full fight card

BKFC 22 Hector Lombard vs Lorenzo Hunt
Hector Lombard vs Lorenzo Hunt | bareknuckle.tv

BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt

Bare knuckle boxing event BKFC 22 airs live on pay-per-view from James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL on Friday November 12, which makes it Saturday November 13 in the UK and Australia. Headlining the show reigning cruiserweight champion Hector Lombard defends his title against Lorenzo Hunt.

In the co-main event Luis Palomino defends his lightweight strap against Dat Nguyen. Also on the card Britain Hart goes up againsrt Pearl Gonzalez, Gustavo Trujillo faces off Mike Kyle, and Marcus Brimage takes on Will Shutt.

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt live stream on FITE. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

The preliminary card begins one hour earlier.

BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt

Get the full BKFC 22 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt results

Main Card

  • Hector Lombard vs. Lorenzo Hunt – Lombard’s BKFC cruiserweight title
  • Luis Palomino vs. Dat Nguyen – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title
  • Britain Hart vs. Pearl Gonzalez
  • Gustavo Trujillo vs Mike Kyle
  • Marcus Brimage vs. Will Shutt
  • Rusty Crowder vs. Howard Davis
  • Francesco Ricchi vs.TBD
  • Joshuah Alvarez vs. Arthur Walcott-Ceesay
  • Montaser Aboughaly vs. Cage Noah

Preliminary Card

  • Brian Maxwell vs. James Rodriguez
  • Peter Peraza vs. Manny Barrera
  • Tyler Randall vs. Darwin Bonilla
