BKFC 22 results, live stream, Lombard vs Hunt, full fight card

Bare knuckle boxing event BKFC 22 airs live on pay-per-view from James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL on Friday November 12, which makes it Saturday November 13 in the UK and Australia. Headlining the show reigning cruiserweight champion Hector Lombard defends his title against Lorenzo Hunt.

In the co-main event Luis Palomino defends his lightweight strap against Dat Nguyen. Also on the card Britain Hart goes up againsrt Pearl Gonzalez, Gustavo Trujillo faces off Mike Kyle, and Marcus Brimage takes on Will Shutt.

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt live stream on FITE. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

The preliminary card begins one hour earlier.

Get the full BKFC 22 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

BKFC 22: Lombard vs Hunt results

Main Card

Hector Lombard vs. Lorenzo Hunt – Lombard’s BKFC cruiserweight title

Luis Palomino vs. Dat Nguyen – Palomino’s BKFC lightweight title

Britain Hart vs. Pearl Gonzalez

Gustavo Trujillo vs Mike Kyle

Marcus Brimage vs. Will Shutt

Rusty Crowder vs. Howard Davis

Francesco Ricchi vs.TBD

Joshuah Alvarez vs. Arthur Walcott-Ceesay

Montaser Aboughaly vs. Cage Noah

Preliminary Card

Brian Maxwell vs. James Rodriguez

Peter Peraza vs. Manny Barrera

Tyler Randall vs. Darwin Bonilla