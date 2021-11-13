Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in results (video)

Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title against Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Munguia vs Rosado headlines the four-fight card live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Get Munguia vs Rosado weigh-in results and lineup below.

Munguia vs Rosado fight card