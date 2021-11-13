Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado weigh-in results (video)

Munguia vs Rosado live from Anaheim, CA

Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title against Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Munguia vs Rosado headlines the four-fight card live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Get Munguia vs Rosado weigh-in results and lineup below.

Munguia vs Rosado fight card

  • Jaime Munguia (160) vs. Gabriel Rosado (159.4), 12 rounds, middleweight – Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental middleweight title
  • Alexis Rocha (146.2) vs. Jeovanis Barraza (146.4), 10 rounds, welterweight
  • D’Mitrius Ballard (159.8) vs. Paul Valenzuela Jr (160), 10 rounds, middleweight
  • William Zepeda (134.4) vs. John Vincent Moralde (133.8), 10 rounds, lightweight – WBA Continental America’s lightweight title

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

