Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez free live stream of prelims

Watch Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez undercard live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK on Saturday November 13 in the US and the UK and Sunday November 14 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The start time is 12:10 pm ET / 9:10 am PT in the US, 5:10 pm GMT in the UK and 4:10 am AEDT in Australia.

The four-fight Galahad vs Martinez undercard looks as the following:

William Cawley vs. Stephen Jackson, bantamweight

Stevi Levy vs. Polina Golubeva, featherweight

Khalid Ayub vs. Stanko Jermelic, light heavyweight

Raven Chapman vs. Karina Kopinska, super featherweight

