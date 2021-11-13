Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Boxing

Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez free live stream of prelims

Newswire
Watch Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez undercard live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK on Saturday November 13 in the US and the UK and Sunday November 14 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The start time is 12:10 pm ET / 9:10 am PT in the US, 5:10 pm GMT in the UK and 4:10 am AEDT in Australia.

The four-fight Galahad vs Martinez undercard looks as the following:

  • William Cawley vs. Stephen Jackson, bantamweight
  • Stevi Levy vs. Polina Golubeva, featherweight
  • Khalid Ayub vs. Stanko Jermelic, light heavyweight
  • Raven Chapman vs. Karina Kopinska, super featherweight

Get the full Galahad vs Martinez fight card and event schedule

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

