Galahad vs Martinez results, time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Kid Galahad defends his IBF featherweight title against Kiko Martinez at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve-rounds world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

Advertisements

In the co-feature unified WBC and IBO super featherweight champion Terri Harper defends her belts in a ten-rounder against Alycia Baumgardner. The full fight card can be found below.

Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez live stream

Boxing fans can watch Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm GMT in the UK and 6 am AEDT in Australia. The main event is expected at around 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, 10 pm GMT and 9 am AEDT, respectively.

Galahad vs Martinez free live stream of preliminary card begins at two hours prior.

Get the full Galahad vs Martinez fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Galahad vs Martinez fight card

Main Card

Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Galahad’s IBF featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Harper’s WBC and IBO super featherweight titles

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Dylan Bregeo, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Billam-Smith’s European cruiserweight title

Donte Dixon vs. Jordan McCorry, super featherweight

James Flint vs. Dom Hunt, welterweight – Central Area welterweight title

Undercard

William Cawley vs. Stephen Jackson, bantamweight

Stevi Levy vs. Polina Golubeva, featherweight

Khalid Ayub vs. Stanko Jermelic, light heavyweight

Raven Chapman vs. Karina Kopinska, super featherweight