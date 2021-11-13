Galahad vs Martinez results, time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez
Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez live from Sheffield

Kid Galahad defends his IBF featherweight title against Kiko Martinez at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK on Saturday November 13, which makes it Sunday November 14 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve-rounds world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

In the co-feature unified WBC and IBO super featherweight champion Terri Harper defends her belts in a ten-rounder against Alycia Baumgardner. The full fight card can be found below.

Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez live stream

Boxing fans can watch Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm GMT in the UK and 6 am AEDT in Australia. The main event is expected at around 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, 10 pm GMT and 9 am AEDT, respectively.

Galahad vs Martinez free live stream of preliminary card begins at two hours prior.

Get the full Galahad vs Martinez fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Galahad vs Martinez fight card

Main Card

  • Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Galahad’s IBF featherweight title
  • Terri Harper vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Harper’s WBC and IBO super featherweight titles
  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Dylan Bregeo, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Billam-Smith’s European cruiserweight title
  • Donte Dixon vs. Jordan McCorry, super featherweight
  • James Flint vs. Dom Hunt, welterweight – Central Area welterweight title

Undercard

  • William Cawley vs. Stephen Jackson, bantamweight
  • Stevi Levy vs. Polina Golubeva, featherweight
  • Khalid Ayub vs. Stanko Jermelic, light heavyweight
  • Raven Chapman vs. Karina Kopinska, super featherweight
