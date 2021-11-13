Search
UFC Vegas 42 results, Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42 Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez
Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 13, which makes it Sunday, November 14 in Australia. The main event is a five-round featherweight battle between former 145-pound champion Max Holloway (22-6) and winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America Yair Rodriguez (14-2).

The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between Ben Rothwell (39-13) and Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-8-1). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, November 13. The main card starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

In the United Kingdom UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez airs live on Saturday, November 13 on BT Sport Monthly Pass. The main card begins at 9 pm GMT, following the preliminary card kicking at 6 pm GMT.

In Australia UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo on Sunday, November 14. The main card begins at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST, following the preliminary card commencing at 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST.

Get the full UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez fight card below and stay tuned with results.

UFC Vegas 42 fight card

Main Card

  • Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson
  • Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams
  • Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

Preliminary card

  • Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez
  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee
  • Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin
  • Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung
