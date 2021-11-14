AEW Full Gear 2021 live stream, start time, match card, tickets

Three AEW World Championships are on the line at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, November 13, where “All Elite Wrestling” presents AEW: Full Gear (2021) live on pay-per-view. Tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

On the top of the bill Kenny Omega faces off “Hangman” Adam Page in defense of his AEW World Championship title. The match follows Britt Baker as she defends her AEW Women’s World Championship against Tay Conti.

Also on the match card Bryan Danielson takes on Miro in the final of AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, and CM Punk goes up against Eddie Kingston in singles match. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch AEW Full Gear 2021, date and time

Pro wrestling fans can watch AEW Full Gear 2021 live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, November 13. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Preview video is available up top.

AEW Full Gear 2021 Australia time is scheduled for Sunday, November 14 at 12 pm AEDT. In the UK the event airs live on Sunday, November 14 at 1 am GMT.

AEW Full Gear 2021 match card

The full AEW Full Gear 2021 match card looks as the following:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (C) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (C) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert)

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) (C) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

MJF vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. Superkliq (Adam Cole & The Young Bucks)

Cody Rhodes & Pac vs. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo

Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter & Nyla Rose