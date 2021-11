The post-fight David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis press conference follows their ten-round super middleweight bout live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13. Live stream video is available up top.

Excepted in attendance the main event fighters Benavidez and Davis, as well as the ten-round super welterweight co-feature participants Jose Benavidez Jr and Francisco Emanuel Torres.

Get Benavidez vs Davis full fight card results.