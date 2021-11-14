David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis full fight video highlights

Undefeated two-time world champion David Benavidez and Kyrone Davis squared off at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday November 13, which made it Sunday November 14 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlined the two-fight Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds super middleweight matchup didn’t go the full distance. Although Davis had some success at the beginning of the fight, Benavidez put on a total domination to ultimately claim the win via seventh-round stoppage, after the corner of his opponent threw in the towel.

The fight was officially stopped at 48 seconds into the seventh round.

With he victory David Benavidez remains undefeated and updates his record to 25-0, 22 KOs.

Kyrone Davis drops to 16-3-1, 6 KO.

Check out David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis fight video highlights below.

Benavidez vs Davis full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Kyrone Davis walkout.

David Benavidez ringwalk.

Benavidez vs Davis fight action.

Davis’ corner throws-in the towel.

David Benavidez post-fight interview.

"They tend to give up. I'm going to be ready to get you every single round." – @Benavidez300#BenavidezDavis pic.twitter.com/aHM4dXHoDM — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 14, 2021

Get Benavidez vs Davis full fight card results.