Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Search
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Boxing

David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis full fight video highlights

Newswire
David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis
David Benavidez dominates Kyrone Davis | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Benavidez defeats Davis via seventh-round stoppage

Undefeated two-time world champion David Benavidez and Kyrone Davis squared off at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday November 13, which made it Sunday November 14 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlined the two-fight Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds super middleweight matchup didn’t go the full distance. Although Davis had some success at the beginning of the fight, Benavidez put on a total domination to ultimately claim the win via seventh-round stoppage, after the corner of his opponent threw in the towel.

The fight was officially stopped at 48 seconds into the seventh round.

With he victory David Benavidez remains undefeated and updates his record to 25-0, 22 KOs.

Kyrone Davis drops to 16-3-1, 6 KO.

Check out David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis fight video highlights below.

Benavidez vs Davis full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Kyrone Davis walkout.

David Benavidez ringwalk.

Benavidez vs Davis fight action.

Davis’ corner throws-in the towel.

David Benavidez post-fight interview.

Get Benavidez vs Davis full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097