Benavidez vs Davis results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Newswire
David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis
David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis faceoff | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis live from Phoenix

Two-time world champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) takes on Kyrone Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13. The pair squares off in a ten-round super middleweight matchup headlining a Premier Boxing Champions fight card.

In the co-headliner Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1, 18 KOs) goes up against Francisco Emanuel Torres(17-3, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis live stream on Showtime. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Get the full Benavidez vs Davis fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Benavidez vs Davis fight card

Main Card (Showtime)

  • David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, super welterweight

David Benavidez promises KO of Kyrone Davis, who is coming to win

Undercard (Non-televised)

  • Micky Scala vs. Martez Jackson, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Farid Ngoga vs. Isaac Freeman, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jonathan Javier Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Todd Manuel, 6 rounds, super welterweight
