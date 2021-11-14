Benavidez vs Davis results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Two-time world champion David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) takes on Kyrone Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, November 13. The pair squares off in a ten-round super middleweight matchup headlining a Premier Boxing Champions fight card.

In the co-headliner Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1, 18 KOs) goes up against Francisco Emanuel Torres(17-3, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight.

Boxing fans can watch David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis live stream on Showtime. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Get the full Benavidez vs Davis fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Benavidez vs Davis fight card

Main Card (Showtime)

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

Micky Scala vs. Martez Jackson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jesus Abel Ibarra vs. Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Farid Ngoga vs. Isaac Freeman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jonathan Javier Fierro vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Keenan Carbajal vs. Josean Figueroa-Bonilla, 8 rounds, featherweight

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia vs. Todd Manuel, 6 rounds, super welterweight