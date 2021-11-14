Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado full fight video highlights

Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado squared off at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday November 13, which made it Sunday November 14 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated WBO Intercontinental middleweight champion defending his belt against contender in the headliner of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup went a full distance. While both fighters put on a spectacular performance producing fireworks and delivering punches, it was Munguia who came out on top taking a unanimous decision.

The scores were 118-110, 119-109 and 117-111.

With the victory former WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia remains undefeated and updates his record to 39-0, 30 KOs. He also makes the second successful defense of his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title.

Former WBO Intercontinental light middleweight champion and two-time world title challenger Gabriel Rosado drops to 26-14-1, 15 KOs.

Check out Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado fight video highlights below.

Munguia vs Rosado full fight video highlights

Gabriel Rosado walkout.

Gabe Rosado is ready for battle ??#MunguíaRosado pic.twitter.com/zl5VuXsyDl — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 14, 2021

Jaime Munguia ringwalk.

Munguia vs Rosado fight action.

Gabe Rosado knew he missed a big punch ?#MunguíaRosado pic.twitter.com/6OZhfS7o3K — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 14, 2021

THIS FIGHT HAS TURNED UP TO 11 ?#MunguíaRosado pic.twitter.com/fIoKkbysEn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 14, 2021

Jaime Munguía putting some serious power behind his left hooks ?#MunguíaRosado pic.twitter.com/wJT6MISCaU — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 14, 2021

Decision.

Hihglight.

They said it would be a war and it was ?



Jaime Munguía: 70/238 jabs, 258/538 power punches, 70 body shots

Gabriel Rosado: 31/258 jabs, 123/293 power punches, 14 body shots#MunguíaRosado | @autozone pic.twitter.com/mRFgAeU2KK — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 14, 2021

