Munguia vs Rosado results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Unbeaten Jaime Munguia defends his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title against Gabriel Rosado at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, November 13. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlines the Golden Boy Boxing card live on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 14.

In the co-main event Alexis Rocha and Jeovanis Barraza square off in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Also on the main card, D’Mitrius Ballard goes up against Paul Valenzuela Jr in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, William Zepeda and John Vincent Moralde battle it out for WBA Continental America’s lightweight belt.

How to watch Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado live stream

Boxing fans can watch Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Munguia vs Rosado free live stream of undercard is available here on FIGHTMAG (video below via DAZN Boxing channel on YouTube). The start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US, 11 pm GMT in the UK and 10 am AEDT in Australia.

Get the full Munguia vs Rosado fight card and results below.

Munguia vs Rosado fight card

Main Card (DAZN)

Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado, 12 rounds, middleweight – Munguia’s WBO Intercontinental middleweight title

Alexis Rocha vs. Jeovanis Barraza, 10 rounds, welterweight

D’Mitrius Ballard vs. Paul Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight

William Zepeda vs. John Vincent Moralde, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBA Continental America’s lightweight title

Undercard (Facebook)

Arley Muncino vs. Jacky Calvo, 10 rounds, women’s flyweight

Alejandro Reyes def. Osmel Mayorga by TKO (referee stoppage, R2 at 1:24)

Jorge Chavez def. Gilberto Aguilar by TKO (referee stoppage, R3 at 1:24)

Asa Stevens def. Felix Vazquez by TKO (R1 at 1:59)