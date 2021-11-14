Kiko Martinez KO’s Kid Galahad with one punch in Round 6 – Video of Knockout

Kiko Martinez caused a major upset when he knocked Kid Galahad out to claim IBF featherweight title. The pair squared off at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK on Saturday November 13 headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

Galahad was in control throughout the fight all way until the moment of impact, when Martinez threw and landed a massive right to turn the lights off. The fight was stopped at the official time of six seconds into the sixth round.

Check out the video of knockout below.

Kiko Martinez knocks Kid Galahad out

KIKO MARTINEZ KNOCKS OUT KID GALAHAD WITH THE FIRST PUNCH OF THE SIXTH ROUND!#GalahadMartinez pic.twitter.com/ztiAREQKyo — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 13, 2021

With the victory Kiko Martinez becomes a new IBF featherweight titleholder as well as a two-time world champion, previously holding IBF super bantamweight belt. He also updates his record to 43-10-2, 30 KOs and scores the second win in a row.

Kid Galahad drops to 28-2, 17 KOs and fails the first defense of the title.

