Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Search
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Boxing

Kiko Martinez KO’s Kid Galahad with one punch in Round 6 – Video of Knockout

Parviz Iskenderov
Kiko Martinez knocks out Kid Galahad
Kiko Martinez knocks out Kid Galahad | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kiko Martinez claims IBF featherweight title

Kiko Martinez caused a major upset when he knocked Kid Galahad out to claim IBF featherweight title. The pair squared off at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK on Saturday November 13 headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

Advertisements

Galahad was in control throughout the fight all way until the moment of impact, when Martinez threw and landed a massive right to turn the lights off. The fight was stopped at the official time of six seconds into the sixth round.

Check out the video of knockout below.

Kiko Martinez knocks Kid Galahad out

With the victory Kiko Martinez becomes a new IBF featherweight titleholder as well as a two-time world champion, previously holding IBF super bantamweight belt. He also updates his record to 43-10-2, 30 KOs and scores the second win in a row.

Kid Galahad drops to 28-2, 17 KOs and fails the first defense of the title.

Get the full Galahad vs Martinez results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097