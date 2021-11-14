Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 42 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 13, which made it Sunday November 14 in Australia. The contest featured former 145-pound champion and No.1-ranked contender up against the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America and division’s No.3-ranked competitor.

The scheduled for five rounds featherweight matchup went a full distance. The fighters produced a fast-paced all-round spectacular striking performance.

In the end, two judges scored the fight 48-47 and the third judge had it 49-46 all in favor of Holloway, who secured the win by unanimous decision.

With the victory Max Holloway updates his record to 23-6 and scores the second win in a row.

Yair Rodriguez drops to 14-3.

Check out Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez full fight video highlights below.

Holloway vs Rodriguez full fight video highlights

Yair Rodriguez walkout.

Max Holloway ringwalk.

It is what it is.@BlessedMMA is riding the Blessed Express all the way to the Octagon! #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/3VtIuV021N — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 13, 2021

Fight Time.

Round 1.

These two are just exchanging blows ? #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/xmc7YBYCAm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2021

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Grande el intercambio entre @BlessedMMA y @PanteraUFC en los momentos finales de este cuarto round? #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/A4PV6uQW6u — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Round 5.

Sigue la intensidad en este round decisivo? #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/RJeBoHqd04 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2021

Decision.

THE BEST IS BLESSED! ?@BlessedMMA gets the decision in a five round EPIC at #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/riNBajDEoo — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 13, 2021

Post-fight interview.

https://twitter.com/UFC_AUSNZ/status/1459669075613859845

