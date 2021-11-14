Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
UFC

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez full fight video highlights

Newswire
Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez
Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez | Twitter/UFC

Holloway decisions Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 42 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 13, which made it Sunday November 14 in Australia. The contest featured former 145-pound champion and No.1-ranked contender up against the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America and division’s No.3-ranked competitor.

The scheduled for five rounds featherweight matchup went a full distance. The fighters produced a fast-paced all-round spectacular striking performance.

In the end, two judges scored the fight 48-47 and the third judge had it 49-46 all in favor of Holloway, who secured the win by unanimous decision.

With the victory Max Holloway updates his record to 23-6 and scores the second win in a row.

Yair Rodriguez drops to 14-3.

Check out Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez full fight video highlights below.

Holloway vs Rodriguez full fight video highlights

Yair Rodriguez walkout.

Max Holloway ringwalk.

Fight Time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Decision.

Post-fight interview.

https://twitter.com/UFC_AUSNZ/status/1459669075613859845

Get the full UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs Rodriguez results.

MMANewsResultsUFC

