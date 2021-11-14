Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue fight card, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Tim Tszyu and Takeshi Inoue square off at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW on Wednesday, November 17. The contest features undefeated Australian boxing star up against opponent from Japan. The event airs live on pay-per-view.
Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the third round against Stevie Spark. He is No. 1-ranked super welterweight contender by WBO. Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Nath Nwachukwu. He is the division’s No. 7-ranked competitor.
Tszyu brings to the table his WBO ‘Global’ super welterweight title. In addition, WBO Asia Pacific title is on the line.
How to watch Tszyu vs Inoue live stream, date, time, PPV cost
Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live stream on Kayo. The date is Wednesday, November 17. The start time is 7 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95.
The respective Tszyu vs Inoue start time in all major cities throughout Australia looks as the following:
- Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney: 7 pm AEDT
- Adelaide: 6:30 pm ACDT
- Brisbane: 6 pm AEST
- Darwin: 5:30 pm ACST
- Perth: 4 pm AWST
- Christmas Island: 3 pm CXT
Tszyu vs Inoue undercard
In the evening’s co-feature Wade Ryan (19-9, 7 KOs) meets Nath Nwachukwu (7-1-2, 3 KOs). The pair battles it out for IBO International super welterweight title.
Among other bouts featured on Tszyu vs Inoue undercard, Joel Camilleri (20-6-1, 8 KOs) faces Koen Mazoudier (8-2, 4 KOs) and Dennis Hogan (28-4-1, 7 KOs) takes on Tommy Browne (42-7-2, 18 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.
Tszyu vs Inoue fight card
Main Card
- Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO Global title, WBO Asia Pacific title
- Wade Ryan vs. Nath Nwachukwu, 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental title
- Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier, 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Dennis Hogan vs. Tommy Browne, 6 rounds, super welterweight
Undercard
- Jackson Murray vs. Shant Nercessian, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs. Jacinta Austin, 4 rounds, bantamweight
- Alex Lual vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Benjamin Hussain vs. Darwin Sagurit, 4 rounds, super welterweight