Crawford vs Porter date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter square off at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 20. The contest features three-division world champion making the fifth defense of his WBO welterweight title against two-time former welterweight champion and WBO No. 1-ranked contender. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 21.

Advertisements

Undefeated Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is coming off the win via fourth-round TKO against Kell Brook. Prior to that he stopped Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Amir Khan and Jose Benavidez Jr, after claiming the belt against Jeff Horn also via stoppage.

Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) of Akron, Ohio won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Sebastian Formella. Before that he lost WBC welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr by split decision.

Crawford vs Porter tickets

Crawford vs Porter tickets to witness all the action at the venue on Saturday, November 20 are on sale. The location is Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live in the US

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream on ESPN+. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 20 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card on ESPN+ begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The portion of undercard on ESPN App kicks off an hour earlier.

Crawford vs Porter Australia date, time, PPV price

In Australia Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter airs live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 21. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $39.95.

Crawford vs Porter undercard

In the evening’s co-main event Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KOs) battles it out against Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KOs) in a twelve-round IBF middleweight title eliminator.

Among other bouts featured on Crawford vs Porter PPV undercard, Janibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KOs) squares off against Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KOs) in a ten rounder at middleweight, and Raymond Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) faces off Elias Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

The preliminary card features a pair of featherweight matchups, as Isaac Dogboe goes up against Christopher Diaz in a ten-rounder, and Adam Lopez meets Adan Ochoa in an eight-rounder.

The portion of the card on ESPN App features Karlos Balderas (10-1, 9 KOs) taking on Julio Cortez (15-3, 11 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior lightweight, and Tiger Johnson making his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder against Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KOs) at welterweight.

Crawford vs Porter fight card

The full Crawford vs Porter lineup looks as the following:

Main Card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT)

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds – IBF middleweight title eliminator

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary Card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds featherweight

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa, 8 rounds, featherweight

Undercard (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable, 4 rounds, welterweight