UFC Vegas 43 fight card, Vieira vs Tate

Parviz Iskenderov
Former UFC bantamweight champion
Miesha Tate | YouTube/UFC

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate

UFC Vegas 43 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate.

Vieira (11-2) last fought in February when she dropped a unanimous decision against Yana Kunitskaya. In September 2020 she defeated Sijara Eubanks by UD.

Tate (19-7) was in action in July when she stopped Marion Reneau in Round 3. The outing was the first appearance of former Strikeforce and UFC women’s bantamweight champion inside the Octagon since November 2016, when she dropped a unanimous decision against Raquel Pennington.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 43 live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady. Chiesa (18-5) lost his previous bout via first-round submission against Vicente Luque, which snapped his four-win streak. Undefeated Brady (14-0) is coming off the win by submission in the third round against Jake Matthews.

The current UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate fight card

Main Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
  • Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho
  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
  • Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary card (3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm GMT / 7 am AEDT)

  • Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori
  • Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes
