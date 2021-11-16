Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter Fight Week schedule, start time, tickets, live stream

Undefeated three-division world champion Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight title against two-time former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter live on pay-per-view from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 20. The date when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, November 21.

Advertisements

Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska won his previous bout by TKO in the fifth round against Kell Brook and made the fourth successful defense of his belt. Before that he defeated Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Amir Khan and Jose Benavidez Jr, after claiming the title against Jeff Horn.

Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) of Akron, Ohio is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Sebastian Formella. Prior to that dropped WBC welterweight title by split decision against Errol Spence Jr.

A number of events have been scheduled for Crawford vs Porter Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring. Check out the schedule below.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter tickets

Crawford vs Porter tickets to witness all the action at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 20 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream on PPV in the US

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, November 20. The time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Order PPV now >>

How to watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter 3 live stream on PPV in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 21. The time is 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST.

Order PPV now >>

Crawford vs Porter Fight Week schedule of events

Wednesday, November 17

Crawford vs. Porter final pre-fight press conference is on Wednesday, November 17. Live stream on ESPN2 and Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In attendance Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter.

Thursday, November 18

Crawford vs Porter undercard press conference is on Thursday, November 18. Live stream on ESPN APP and Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages begins at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Friday, November 19

Crawford vs Porter official weigh-in ceremony is on Friday, November 19. The undercard weigh-in, including the PPV undercard bouts, begins at 4:15 pm ET / 1:15 PT live on Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The main event fighters weigh-in starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT live on ESPNews and Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Saturday, November 20

Crawford vs Porter Fight Day is Saturday, November 20.

The Early Undercard bouts, featuring rising junior welterweight Karlos Balderas (10-1, 9 KOs) faceoff Julio Cortez (15-3, 11 KOs), and pro-debut of U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson against Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KOs), begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN APP.

The Undercard broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The lineup includes Isaac Dogboe (22-2, 15 KOs) up against Christopher Diaz (26-3, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight, and Adam Lopez (15-3, 6 KOs) versus Adan Ochoa II (12-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Crawford vs Porter PPV Broadcast starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In addition to the main event, the fight card includes a 12-round IBF middleweight title eliminator featuring unbeaten contenders Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KOs) and Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KOs), a 10-round middleweight matchup between rising star Janibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KOs) and former world champion Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KOs), and an eight-round lightweight contest between Raymond Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) and Elias Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs.

Crawford vs Porter fight card

The full Crawford vs Porter fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds – IBF middleweight title eliminator

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds featherweight

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa, 8 rounds, featherweight

Early Undercard

Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable, 4 rounds, welterweight