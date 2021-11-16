Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue weigh-in results

Undefeated Australian Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) faces Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) of Japan live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW on Wednesday, November 17. A day before the fight show the boxers step on the scales to make it official.
Tszyu vs Inoue weigh-in start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. Live stream video is available on FOX Sports Australia page on Facebook.
Get Tszyu vs Inoue fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.
Tszyu vs Inoue fight card
Main Card
- Tim Tszyu (69.52 kg) vs. Takeshi Inoue (69.68 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO Global title, WBO Asia Pacific title
- Wade Ryan (69.54 kg) vs. Nath Nwachukwu (69.58 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBO International title
- Dennis Hogan (69.92 kg) vs. Tommy Browne (69.96 kg), 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Joel Camilleri (69.44 kg) vs. Koen Mazoudier (69.84 kg), 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Alex Lual (62.58 kg) vs. Trent Girdham (62.9 kg), 4 rounds, super lightweight
Undercard
- Benjamin Hussain (69.72 kg) vs. Darwin Sagurit (69.62 kg), 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Jackson Murray (108.7) vs. Shant Nercessian (92.5 kg), 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Viviana Ruiz Corredor (53.52 kg) vs. Jacinta Austin (53.62 kg), 4 rounds, bantamweight