Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue weigh-in results

Undefeated Australian Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) faces Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) of Japan live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW on Wednesday, November 17. A day before the fight show the boxers step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Tszyu vs Inoue weigh-in start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. Live stream video is available on FOX Sports Australia page on Facebook.

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live on Main Event on Kayo on Wednesday, November 17 at 7 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95. Order PPV now >>

Get Tszyu vs Inoue fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Tszyu vs Inoue fight card

Main Card

Tim Tszyu (69.52 kg) vs. Takeshi Inoue (69.68 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO Global title, WBO Asia Pacific title

Wade Ryan (69.54 kg) vs. Nath Nwachukwu (69.58 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBO International title

Dennis Hogan (69.92 kg) vs. Tommy Browne (69.96 kg), 6 rounds, super welterweight

Joel Camilleri (69.44 kg) vs. Koen Mazoudier (69.84 kg), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Alex Lual (62.58 kg) vs. Trent Girdham (62.9 kg), 4 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Benjamin Hussain (69.72 kg) vs. Darwin Sagurit (69.62 kg), 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jackson Murray (108.7) vs. Shant Nercessian (92.5 kg), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Viviana Ruiz Corredor (53.52 kg) vs. Jacinta Austin (53.62 kg), 4 rounds, bantamweight