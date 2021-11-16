Stream Tszyu vs Inoue live on Kayo
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue weigh-in results

Tim Tszyu weigh-in
Tim Tszyu weigh-in | Facebook/NoLimitBoxingPromotions

Undefeated Australian Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) faces Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) of Japan live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW on Wednesday, November 17. A day before the fight show the boxers step on the scales to make it official.

Tszyu vs Inoue weigh-in start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. Live stream video is available on FOX Sports Australia page on Facebook.

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live on Main Event on Kayo on Wednesday, November 17 at 7 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95. Order PPV now >>

Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue

Get Tszyu vs Inoue fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

Tszyu vs Inoue fight card

Main Card

  • Tim Tszyu (69.52 kg) vs. Takeshi Inoue (69.68 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO Global title, WBO Asia Pacific title
  • Wade Ryan (69.54 kg) vs. Nath Nwachukwu (69.58 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBO International title
  • Dennis Hogan (69.92 kg) vs. Tommy Browne (69.96 kg), 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Joel Camilleri (69.44 kg) vs. Koen Mazoudier (69.84 kg), 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Alex Lual (62.58 kg) vs. Trent Girdham (62.9 kg), 4 rounds, super lightweight

Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue fight card, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Undercard

  • Benjamin Hussain (69.72 kg) vs. Darwin Sagurit (69.62 kg), 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jackson Murray (108.7) vs. Shant Nercessian (92.5 kg), 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Viviana Ruiz Corredor (53.52 kg) vs. Jacinta Austin (53.62 kg), 4 rounds, bantamweight
