Crawford vs Porter final pre-fight press conference (video)

Ahead of their championship clash live on pay-per-view from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 2, undefeated three-division world champion and reigning WBO welterweight king Terence Crawford and two-time former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 21.

Crawford vs Porter final pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, November 17 at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US and 9:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 8:30 am AEDT on Thursday, November 18 in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on ESPN+ PPV in the US and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get the full Crawford vs Porter fight card.