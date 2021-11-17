Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Tim Tszyu on top with unanimous decision against Takeshi Inoue

Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu defeats Takeshi Inoue
Tim Tszyu | Twitter/1bbradfo

Tszyu remains undefeated with 20-0, 15 KOs

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu came out on top against contender from Japan Takeshi Inoue on Wednesday, November 17. The pair met live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW.

After twelve rounds two judges scored the fight 120-107, while one judge had it 119-108 all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the win Tim Tszyu remains undefeated and updates his record to 20-0, 15 KOs. Takeshi Inoue drops to 17-2-1, 10 KOs.

Tszyu is No.1-ranked super welterweight contender by WBO. He is now expected to face reigning WBO super welterweight champion Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs).

Castano fought to a split draw with unified WBA, WBC and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) in July, when the pair squared off in a championship clash with an undisputed title on the line. Post-fight WBO titleholder said he “did enough to win” and demanded a rematch.

Get Tszyu vs Inoue full fight card results and updates.

