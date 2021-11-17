Tim Tszyu on top with unanimous decision against Takeshi Inoue

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu came out on top against contender from Japan Takeshi Inoue on Wednesday, November 17. The pair met live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW.

After twelve rounds two judges scored the fight 120-107, while one judge had it 119-108 all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the win Tim Tszyu remains undefeated and updates his record to 20-0, 15 KOs. Takeshi Inoue drops to 17-2-1, 10 KOs.

Tszyu is No.1-ranked super welterweight contender by WBO. He is now expected to face reigning WBO super welterweight champion Brian Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs).

Castano fought to a split draw with unified WBA, WBC and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) in July, when the pair squared off in a championship clash with an undisputed title on the line. Post-fight WBO titleholder said he “did enough to win” and demanded a rematch.

