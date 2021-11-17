Stream Tszyu vs Inoue live on Kayo
Boxing

Tszyu vs Inoue results, time, how to watch, live stream, Kayo, main event, undercard

Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue
Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue faceoff | Facebook/NoLimitBoxingPromotions

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) is looking to extend his unbeaten streak as he faces contender from Japan Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) on Wednesday, November 17. The pair squares off live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW.

In the co-main event Wade Ryan (19-9, 7 KOs) goes up against Nath Nwachukwu (7-1-2, 3 KOs). The pair battles it out for IBO International super welterweight title.

Also on the card, Joel Camilleri (20-6-1, 8 KOs) takes on Koen Mazoudier (8-2, 4 KOs), Dennis Hogan (28-4-1, 7 KOs) meets Tommy Browne (42-7-2, 18 KOs), and Alex Lual (2-0) faces off Trent Girdham (2-0). The full undercard can be found below.

Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live stream, start time, PPV price

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, November 17 at 7 pm AEDT, which makes it 3 am ET / 12 am PT in the US and 8 am GMT in the UK. The PPV price is $59.95.

Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue

Tszyu vs Inoue undercard begins an hour earlier on Fox Sports 505.

Stay tuned with Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live streaming results, blog and updates below.

Tszyu vs Inoue live blog

4:56 pm AEDT | 12:56 am ET

Kicking off Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live blog, check out the fight trailer below.

Tszyu vs Inoue fight card

Main Card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO Global title, WBO Asia Pacific title
  • Wade Ryan vs. Nath Nwachukwu, 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBO International title
  • Dennis Hogan vs. Tommy Browne, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Alex Lual vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

  • Benjamin Hussain vs. Darwin Sagurit, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jackson Murray vs. Shant Nercessian, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs. Jacinta Austin, 4 rounds, bantamweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

