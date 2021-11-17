Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC Vegas 43 start time, how to watch, live stream, Vieira vs Tate

Newswire
UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate
UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in Australia.

Advertisements

In the main event Ketlen Vieira (11-2) goes up against former Strikeforce and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7). In the co-main event Michael Chiesa (18-5) squares off against Sean Brady (14-0) at welterweight.

Among other bouts Rani Yahya (27-10-1) meets Kyung Ho Kang (17-8) at bantamweight, Joanne Wood (15-6) faces Taila Santos (18-1) at women’s flyweight, and Davey Grant (13-5) battles Adrian Yanez (14-3) at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate, date and time in the US

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 20. The main card start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 43 UK time, Vieira vs Tate

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, November 20 at 11 pm GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking at 8 pm GMT. Fans can watch the event on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 43 Australia time, Vieira vs Tate

In Australia UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 21. The main card start time is 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 43 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate fight card looks as the following:
Main Card

  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
  • Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho
  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
  • Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary card

  • Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori
  • Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097