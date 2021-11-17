UFC Vegas 43 start time, how to watch, live stream, Vieira vs Tate

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in Australia.

In the main event Ketlen Vieira (11-2) goes up against former Strikeforce and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7). In the co-main event Michael Chiesa (18-5) squares off against Sean Brady (14-0) at welterweight.

Among other bouts Rani Yahya (27-10-1) meets Kyung Ho Kang (17-8) at bantamweight, Joanne Wood (15-6) faces Taila Santos (18-1) at women’s flyweight, and Davey Grant (13-5) battles Adrian Yanez (14-3) at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate, date and time in the US

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 20. The main card start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 43 UK time, Vieira vs Tate

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, November 20 at 11 pm GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking at 8 pm GMT. Fans can watch the event on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 43 Australia time, Vieira vs Tate

In Australia UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 21. The main card start time is 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 43 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho

Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary card

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez

Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney

Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori

Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes