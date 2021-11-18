Crawford vs Porter Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

Terence Crawford makes the fifth defense of his WBO welterweight title against Shawn Porter at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, November 21 at 1 pm AEDT.

Undefeated three-division world champion Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in Round 5 against Kell Brook. Two-time former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Sebastian Formella. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event unbeaten contenders Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KOs) and Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KOs) square off in a 12-round IBF middleweight title eliminator. Among other bouts, rising star Janibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KOs) takes on former world champion Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight clash, and Raymond Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) and Elias Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs) do an 8-round battle at lightweight.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 21. The time is 1 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $39.95.

Crawford vs Porter start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

Crawford vs Porter start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, November 21 at 1 pm AEDT.

Crawford vs Porter Adelaide time (ACDT)

Crawford vs Porter start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, November 21 at 12:30 pm ACDT.

Crawford vs Porter start time in Brisbane (AEST)

Crawford vs Porter start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, November 21 at 12 pm AEST.

Crawford vs Porter Darwin time (ACST)

Crawford vs Porter start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, November 21 at 11:30 am ACST.

Crawford vs Porter Perth time (AWST)

Crawford vs Porter start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, November 21 at 10 am AWST.

Crawford vs Porter start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Crawford vs Porter start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, November 21 at 9 am CXT.

Crawford vs Porter fight card

The full four-fight Crawford vs Porter PPV fight card looks as the following:

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds – IBF middleweight title eliminator

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Get Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter Fight Week schedule of events.