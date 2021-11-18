Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Boxing

Demetrius Andrade vs Jason Quigley weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Andrade vs Quigley live from Manchester, NH

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade makes the fifth defense of his belt against Jason Quigley at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on Friday November 19, which makes it Saturday November 20 in the UK and Australia. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Andrade vs Quigley weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm GMT in the UK and 5 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Get the full Andrade vs Quigley fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Andrade vs Quigley fight card

  • Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley, 12 rounds, middleweight – Andrade’s WBO middleweight title
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Jose Velasquez, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s WBA super bantamweight title
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title
  • Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara, 10 rounds, light welterweight – Reis’s WBA and IBO light welterweight titles, vacant WBO light welterweight title

Demetrius Andrade: I look to give everybody a beating in a sense, to outclass them

  • Thomas O’Toole vs. Mark Malone, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

