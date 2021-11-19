Esquiva Falcao determined to bring title to Brazil

Undefeated Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KOs) of Brazil faces fellow unbeaten Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KOs) of Canada at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 20. The pair squares off in a twelve-round IBF middleweight title eliminator. The contest serves as the co-feature to Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title defense against Shawn Porter.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 21.

Boxing fans can watch Crawford vs Porter, Falcao vs Volny, and the rest of PPV card live on ESPN+ in the US, Kayo in Australia and FITE in other selected markets.

Check out below what “La Pantera” Falcao and Volny had to say at the pre-fight press conference two days ahead of their showdown.

Esquiva Falcao: No one will take this opportunity from me

“You can be sure that I am very well prepared and I will bring the win to Brazil. I had the best training and the best sparring. I trained hard and I sparred hard and now I bring the title to Brazil.”

“My last fight was against a Russian [Artur Akavov] and a very tough opponent. He had never been knocked down and I took him out in the fourth. I am prepared and no one will take this opportunity from me.”

Patrice Volny: This is a big opportunity

“Not many people have seen me because I fight in Canada a lot. I am ready to fight. I have prepared for this and here I am on the stage in Vegas. If we have to box, we will box, and if we have to fight we will fight. I am ready for everything.”

“I came to Vegas to train and I learned a little bit from each boxer I trained with. Coming to Vegas early I got to adapt and it’s been great. This is a big opportunity, and opportunities don’t happen every day, and when you get them, you’ve got to take them. We have been working many years for this.”

