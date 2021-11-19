Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated three-division world champion Terence Crawford makes the fifth defense of his WBIO welterweight title against former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter. The pair squares off live on pay-per-view from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Crawford vs Porter weigh-in time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 PT in the US and 10 pm GMT in the UK on Friday, November 19, and 9 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, November 20. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the US, Kayo Sports in Australia and FITE TV in other selected markets.

Get the full Crawford vs Porter fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Crawford vs Porter fight card

Main Card

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds – IBF middleweight title eliminator

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds featherweight

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa, 8 rounds, featherweight

Early undercard

Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable, 4 rounds, welterweight