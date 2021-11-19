Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated three-division world champion Terence Crawford makes the fifth defense of his WBIO welterweight title against former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter. The pair squares off live on pay-per-view from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Crawford vs Porter weigh-in time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 PT in the US and 10 pm GMT in the UK on Friday, November 19, and 9 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, November 20. Live stream video is available up top.
Crawford vs Porter date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard
Boxing fans can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the US, Kayo Sports in Australia and FITE TV in other selected markets.
Get the full Crawford vs Porter fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
Crawford vs Porter fight card
Main Card
- Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title
- Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds – IBF middleweight title eliminator
- Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight
Undercard
- Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds featherweight
- Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa, 8 rounds, featherweight
What Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter had to say at the final pre-fight presser
Early undercard
- Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
- Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable, 4 rounds, welterweight