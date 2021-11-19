UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in results, Vieira vs Tate

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former Strikeforce and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7) battles it out against Ketlen Vieira (11-2) In the co-main event Sean Brady (14-0) goes up against Michael Chiesa (18-5) at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 43 fight card

Main Card

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho

Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary card

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez

Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney

Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori

Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes