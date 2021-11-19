UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in results, Vieira vs Tate

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event former Strikeforce and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7) battles it out against Ketlen Vieira (11-2) In the co-main event Sean Brady (14-0) goes up against Michael Chiesa (18-5) at welterweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 43 fight card
Main Card
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
- Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
- Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho
- Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
- Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
Preliminary card
- Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
- Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
- Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney
- Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori
- Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes