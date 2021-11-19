Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in results, Vieira vs Tate

Newswire
Miesha Tate weigh in | Instagram/mieshatate

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event former Strikeforce and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7) battles it out against Ketlen Vieira (11-2) In the co-main event Sean Brady (14-0) goes up against Michael Chiesa (18-5) at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 43 fight card

Main Card

  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
  • Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho
  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
  • Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

UFC Vegas 43 start time, how to watch, live stream, Vieira vs Tate

Preliminary card

  • Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori
  • Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097