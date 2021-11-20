Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley squared off at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on Friday November 19, which made it Saturday November 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured WBO middleweight champion from the US making the fifth defense of his title against contender from Ireland. The pair battled it out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. It was a fairly quick job for the champion as he dominated the challenger in less than two rounds.

After counting a knockdown in Round 1 and 2, the referring ultimately stopped the fight after Quigley got dropped for the third time at 2 minutes and 24 seconds into the second round.

With the win Demetrius Andrade retains his belt and remains undefeated with a an updated record 31-0, 19 KOs.

Jason Quigley drops to 19-2, 14 KOs.

Check out Demetrius Andrade vs Jason Quigley full fight video highlights below.

Andrade vs Quigley full fight video highlights

Advertisements

Jason Quigley walkout.

Demetrius Andrade ringwalk.

Demetrius Andrade heads to the ring in style ?#AndradeQuigley pic.twitter.com/pnnAmh2vNb — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 20, 2021

Andrade scores knockdown in Round 1.

Andrade dominated and TKO’s Quigley in Round 2.

Andrade drops Quigley three times in two rounds.

3 knockdowns in 2 rounds. Win by KO for Demetrius Andrade. What a performance.#AndradeQuigley | @autozone pic.twitter.com/S3gTUy2OGE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 20, 2021

Demetrius Andrade post-fight interview.

Demetrius Andrade wants all the smoke ?#AndradeQuigley pic.twitter.com/63N6MkEXwP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 20, 2021

Get Andrade vs Quigley full fight card results.