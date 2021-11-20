Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Boxing

Demetrius Andrade vs Jason Quigley full fight video highlights

Newswire
Demetrius Andrade stops Jason Quigley in the second round
Demetrius Andrade dominates Jason Quigley | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Demetrius Andrade stops Jason Quigley to retain WBO middleweight title

Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley squared off at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on Friday November 19, which made it Saturday November 20 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured WBO middleweight champion from the US making the fifth defense of his title against contender from Ireland. The pair battled it out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. It was a fairly quick job for the champion as he dominated the challenger in less than two rounds.

After counting a knockdown in Round 1 and 2, the referring ultimately stopped the fight after Quigley got dropped for the third time at 2 minutes and 24 seconds into the second round.

With the win Demetrius Andrade retains his belt and remains undefeated with a an updated record 31-0, 19 KOs.

Jason Quigley drops to 19-2, 14 KOs.

Check out Demetrius Andrade vs Jason Quigley full fight video highlights below.

Andrade vs Quigley full fight video highlights

Jason Quigley walkout.

Demetrius Andrade ringwalk.

Andrade scores knockdown in Round 1.

Andrade dominated and TKO’s Quigley in Round 2.

Andrade drops Quigley three times in two rounds.

Demetrius Andrade post-fight interview.

Get Andrade vs Quigley full fight card results.

